Bears, Justin Fields agree to contract

USA Today

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has agreed to his rookie contract.

Fields and the Bears got the deal done today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement doesn’t leave much to negotiate with rookie contracts. Fields gets a fully guaranteed four-year, $18,871,952 contract that includes a $11,085,056 signing bonus. After Fields’ third season, the Bears will have the option of locking up Fields for a fifth year.

At the moment, the Bears are identifying Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback. But it’s only a matter of time before Fields gets the job, and the Bears are hoping he keeps the job for many years to come — long enough that he signs a second contract that dwarfs the first one.