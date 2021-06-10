Bill Belichick: Cam Newton not practicing, but hand injury nothing serious

Getty Images

When Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is asked about injured players, he usually points to the team’s injury report as the place to find such information.

There are no injury reports for offseason workouts, which would usually mean little word on how players in New England are doing. Belichick took a somewhat different approach when it came to a question about quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday, however.

Newton injured his hand when he banged it on a helmet in a workout last week. Word was Newon suffered a slight bone bruise that is not considered a major injury and Belichick confirmed that prognosis while saying Newton will continue to be on the sideline at practice.

“He’s doing alright,” Belichick said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “He won’t be out there today but it’s nothing serious. . . . He’ll be alright.”

His absence means more first-team work for quarterback Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham as the Patriots move toward the end of their offseason work.