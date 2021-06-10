Cameron Kinley “speechless” over Navy’s refusal to let him pursue an NFL career

Getty Images

Despite signing as an undrafted rookie with the Buccaneers, Cameron Kinley won’t be given a chance to play in the NFL. A cornerback who played his college football at Navy, was informed this week that he will be required to go directly into military service. Kinley still doesn’t know why.

“I was given no explanation and I was told that there is no appeal process,” Kinley said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I just want to get my story out there because I feel like it needs to be heard.”

The Pentagon has allowed other service academy graduates to defer their active military service to pursue professional sports careers, but Kinley said he’s not expecting anyone to tell him why he’s being treated differently.

“That’s kind of the business that we’re in in the military. I’m not owed an explanation,” Kinley said. “The acting secretary of the Navy, it was up to his discretion.”

Kinley said it was his childhood dream to play in the NFL.

“I’m speechless,” Kinley said. “I felt like I had a piece of me taken away.”

Kinley made clear that he does want to serve in the Navy, but he hoped the same allowances that have been extended to other pro athletes would be extended to him.

“The common misconception is that I don’t want to serve and that’s never been the case,” Kinley said. “I just felt like I had the opportunity to do both and I don’t see why I’m not able to.”