Charvarius Ward signs tender with Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is officially back with Kansas City for the 2021 season.

Ward signed his restricted free agent tender offer yesterday, his agent told Adam Schefter.

There was never much doubt that Ward would return to the Chiefs once the team put the second-round tender on him. No team would have given up a second-round pick to get him away from the Chiefs, and for Ward the contract means a solid 2021 base salary of $3.384 million. He’ll hit unrestricted free agency next year.

Ward originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Cowboys in 2018. Just before the start of the regular season the Chiefs traded for him, and he’s been in Kansas City since. Last year Ward started 13 games at cornerback and he’ll likely be back in the starting lineup this year.