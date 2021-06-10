Dan Campbell: All Lions coaches are vaccinated

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell may come across at times like a meathead, but he’s leading a coaching staff that’s doing the smart and responsible thing when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Campbell revealed today that his entire coaching staff has been vaccinated. Two coaches are still less than 14 days removed from the second shot, so they’re technically not fully vaccinated, but they will be well before the start of training camp.

“Everybody is vaccinated,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So that’s all good.”

Under league rules, all coaches have to be vaccinated to maintain “Tier 1” status, which allows them to be in close contact with players. Any coaches who aren’t fully vaccinated by the start of training camp won’t be allowed in meeting rooms or to interact with players on the practice field.

Campbell has declined to say how many Lions players are vaccinated but indicated he has been satisfied with the progress of getting players on board.