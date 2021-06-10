Dan Campbell on Todd Gurley: It has to work on our terms

Getty Images

After running back Todd Gurley visited the Lions in May, head coach Dan Campbell said the team had interest in having him in the backfield with former teammate Jared Goff.

Gurley has not signed with the Lions and word on Thursday is that he’s moving on for a visit with the Ravens. Given the depth the Ravens already have at running back, one might think Gurley is trying to spur the Lions into a better offer for his services.

On Thursday, Campbell said, via multiple reporters, that he is not sweating Gurley’s visit to Baltimore and that any deal with the running back would have to work on the Lions’ terms.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are on hand at running back in Detroit whether Gurley signs up with the team or not.