Falcons are signing Jeff Holland after his tryout

The Falcons had five players trying out this week. They will sign at least one.

The team has agreed to terms with linebacker Jeff Holland, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Holland, 25, hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie season with the Broncos.

He signed with Denver in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn and appeared in three games that season. Holland saw action on 43 defensive snaps and nine on special teams and made six tackles.

Holland also has spent time with the Cardinals, Bills, Chargers and Rams.