Jace Sternberger on suspension: I made a horrible decision and accept consequences

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Packers tight end Jace Sternberger for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Sternberger released a statement taking responsibility for a “horrible decision” in consuming alcohol while taking antidepressants.

“In February 2020, I made a horrible decision,” Sternberger wrote on Twitter. “While on antidepressants, I decided to drink, which led me to falling asleep behind the wheel. My coaches and teammates were the first people to know. I want to apologize to the Green Bay Packers organization and everyone else who has supported me along this journey. It is never OK to drink and get behind the wheel. Over the past 16 months, I’ve been going to therapy and continuously working to be a better person. I will never ignore my mistakes. I have owned up to my poor decision and accept the consequences.”

He will miss regular-season games at New Orleans and against Detroit.