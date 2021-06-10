Jaguars sign Andre Cisco

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signing of a draft pick on Thursday.

Safety Andre Cisco became the latest member of the class to agree to a deal. The third-round pick signed a four-year contract with the AFC South team.

Cisco was limited to two games for Syracuse last season due to injury, but appeared in 22 games his first two seasons and was the ACC defensive rookie of the year in 2018. He had 12 interceptions as a freshman and sophomore and returned one of them for a touchdown during the 2019 season.

The Jaguars have now signed five of their nine picks. First-round quarterback Trevor Lawrence, first-round running back Travis Etienne, second-round cornerback Tyson Campbell, and second-round tackle Walker Little remain unsigned.