Jonathan Allen on extension: We’re continuing to talk, we’ll see what happens

Getty Images

Defensive end Chase Young said this week that he thinks Washington could have the best defense in the league this season and one of the biggest reasons to believe that is the strength of the team’s defensive line.

Young became the fourth first-round pick to join that group in a four-year stretch in 2020 and the first of those players to join the team has reached the final year of his contract. Defensive end Jonathan Allen is set to make just over $10.05 million after Washington exercised their fifth-year option on his rookie deal and discussed his desire for a long-term deal on Thursday.

Allen noted he went to high school nearby and said that Washington is where he wants to be for his entire career.

“We’re just taking it day by day, continuing to talk and we’ll see what happens,” Allen said, via Cole Thompson of SI.com. “I’m excited about what the future holds.”

Da’Ron Payne, Montez Sweat and Young will be in line for extensions once Washington and Allen are through negotiating, so the Football Team’s likely to be spending a lot of money on the defensive line in the coming years.