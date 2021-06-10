Julio Jones tells those questioning his health to “stay tuned”

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones took part in his first practice with the Titans on Thursday and then met the media for the first time since being traded to the team by the Falcons.

Jones came to Tennessee with a 2022 sixth-round pick in exchange for 2022 second- and fourth-round selections. That price likely have been higher if not for Jones’ $15.3 million salary and his recent injury history.

Jones was limited to nine games with hamstring injuries last season and said Thursday that he thinks he came back from the initial injury too quickly last season. He said he believes that there’s a lot left in the tank and sent a message to anyone doubting he can stay on the field.

“For those questioning my health, stay tuned,” Jones said.

Jones had only missed four games over the previous six seasons, so last season was either an outlier or a sign of things moving in the wrong direction. The Titans made a bet on the former and Jones is confident he’ll make it a winner.