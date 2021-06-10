Justin Jefferson: I’ve put some new moves into my inventory this offseason

USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson took little time to display his capability of becoming one of the best receivers in the league, recording 88 catches for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns as a rookie.

While Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert earned offensive rookie of the year, Jefferson was still a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Entering his second season, Jefferson has a simple objective for 2021.

“As long as I have better numbers this year than last year, then I’ll feel like I did a good enough job,” Jefferson said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

But Jefferson also realizes the whole league has been spending the offseason watching film, trying to get an edge on how to slow him down.

“That’s the hard part about the league and doing great things in the league,” Jefferson said. “There’s always someone watching your tape and studying your games, so definitely during this offseason I had to learn some new moves and put some new moves into my inventory.”

Jefferson noted he’s gained comfort heading into his second year, which makes sense as he’s actually been around his teammates this offseason — a start contrast from entering the league at the height of a pandemic.

With Jefferson and Adam Thielen, the Vikings are set up to have one of the league’s best-receiving duos in the upcoming season.