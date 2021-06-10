Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance did a good job of handling what we threw at him

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had plenty of praise for Jimmy Garoppolo this week, saying the quarterback had his best spring since being traded to San Francisco.

But after the team traded up to No. 3 overall, Trey Lance will be QB1 sooner or later. According to Shanahan, Lance did a fine job in his first offseason program.

“I think he did a good job just being able to throw everything at him,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We got through the whole installation. To be able to do that, there’s a process of it, some days you do good, some days you do bad, but there’s a whole up and down with it that is necessary for a guy to go through.”

The 49ers offseason program is now over, which means Lance has to take the film, take the coaching from it, and work on his own until the team reconvenes for training camp in late July. While Shanahan wasn’t quite effusive in his praise, he wasn’t negative in his assessment of Lance either.

“I never say whether it was good or bad because just going through it is good even if he didn’t do that good, which I thought he did,” Shanahan said. “It’s just the experience of how it affects you in camp, which means what you have to work on when you’re away and really helps you get your mind right and your body right for what is ahead of us.”