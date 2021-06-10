Mark Andrews: I’d love to be in Baltimore for my whole life

Getty Images

Word in March was that the Ravens were talking to tight end Mark Andrews‘ representatives about a long-term contract, but nothing has come together over the last three months.

It’s not because Andrews isn’t interested in committing to the Ravens. Andrews told reporters on Wednesday that he’d choose to be in Baltimore forever, but is trying not to “worry about the things that are not in my control.”

“We all are moving in the same direction, and that’s really all that I’m worried about right now,” Andrews said, via SI.com. “You can’t worry about too much of the outside noise and what happens with that. I’m just going to let my play speak for itself. Obviously, I love Baltimore. I love being here, and I would love to be here for my whole life.”

Andrews has 156 catches for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with many of the passes that led to that production coming from Lamar Jackson. The quarterback is also in line for a new contract and the Ravens will have to make sure there’s financial space for everyone in the coming years.