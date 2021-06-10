Matthew Stafford excited to play with Rams receivers

USA TODAY Sports

As Matthew Stafford readies for his first season with the Rams, he’s becoming more and more comfortable with his receivers.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp lead the group, with DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, and Tutu Atwell rounding out Los Angeles’ top five.

While there’s only one ball, Stafford laughed at the notion that the receivers are doing something special so that they’ll get more targets.

“I think most guys I’ve been around know I’m going to aggressively take advantage of what the defense is giving me,” Stafford said Wednesday, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “And on a given play, whether [the pass goes to] Cooper or Rob doesn’t really matter to me.”

Stafford mentioned positive qualities for each of Los Angeles’ top five wideouts on Wednesday, complimenting Kupp’s understanding of the offense, Woods’ route-running ability, Jackson’s speed, Jefferson’s ability to separate, and Atwell’s work ethic as a rookie.

“There’s guys in there I didn’t even list that I think are really good players that are going to help us come fall, both in the receiver room, the backs, the tight ends,” Stafford said. “So I’m just excited about all of it.”

If Stafford’s chemistry with this group of receivers develops as expected, Los Angeles’ offense should get back to its scoring ways from 2017 and 2018.