Melvin Gordon: Broncos aren’t talked about enough in AFC West

The Broncos have missed the playoffs for the last five seasons and they’re heading into this season with uncertainty about their starting quarterback, which hasn’t led to overly optimistic predictions about how they’ll fare on the field.

Running back Melvin Gordon thinks the rest of the roster is strong, however, and he said on NFL Network that he thinks the team is being “overlooked” by those focusing on the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders as the contenders in the AFC West.

“We definitely aren’t talked about enough, but it’s expected,” Gordon said. “If you don’t win as many games as you should, people don’t bring you up. It is what it is. But it’s better that way. It gives us a chip on our shoulder. We’re going to give them a reason to talk about us. I know everyone there is working with a mindset to go get it. We have a lot of leaders back, we have a lot of guys back, and hopefully, we stay away from the injury bug. But I think with our offense going up against our defense every day. We got the pieces.”

Whatever the other pieces, doubts about the Broncos will persist until the quarterback is a settled matter. Gordon hasn’t been at OTAs, so he had little insight to share on the Drew Lock/Teddy Bridgewater battle beyond saying that “whoever’s our guy is our guy.” That guy’s going to have to be an improvement on recent years for the Broncos to get the kind of notice Gordon would like.