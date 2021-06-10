NFL suspends Jace Sternberger two games for violating substance abuse policy

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Packers tight end Jace Sternberger without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season, the team announced Thursday. Sternberger violated the league’s substance abuse policy.

Sternberger is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

After missing regular-season games at New Orleans and against Detroit, Sternberger can return to the Packers’ active roster Sept. 21. The Packers play at the 49ers in Week 3.

Sternberger, a third-round choice in 2019, has played 18 games with one start in two seasons. He has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.

He also played two postseason games in 2019 and made three receptions for 15 yards and a score.