NFLPA: At least one team has been penalized for offseason violations

Getty Images

NFL teams have been penalized in the past for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s rules governing offseason work and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said that there have been violations this offseason as well.

During a conference call on Thursday, Smith said that at least one team has been penalized by the league for violations this offseason. He said that investigations into other teams are ongoing.

The precise nature of the violations was not revealed, but Smith did say that injuries sustained by players have come from some of the cases that are or have been investigated.

The NFLPA pushed for players to skip in-person work this offseason and players from many teams issued statements indicating they planned to do so. Many teams altered their schedules after consulting with players, which helped keep attendance numbers relatively high for most teams around the league.