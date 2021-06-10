Packers need to do whatever they can to support Jordan Love

Posted by Mike Florio on June 10, 2021, 10:43 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

He struggled on Tuesday. He thrived on Wednesday. The Packers need to be sure that the latter happens more often.

Jordan Love, an innocent bystander in a toxic situation that has taken on Shakespearean qualities, surely would have never chosen the situation into which he involuntarily was thrusted last year, when the Packers made Love a first-round draft pick. Simultaneously stuck behind Aaron Rodgers and caught between Rodgers and the front office, Love is now trying to fast-forward his development in the event that Rodgers doesn’t show up for training camp and/or the regular season.

Meanwhile, everything Love does and says will be excessively scrutinized. Does he stink? Is he good? Did the Packers blow it by drafting him?

It’s hard not to feel badly for Love. He didn’t ask for any of this. He had no say whatsoever in his circumstances. At a time when the Packers are expected to fix whatever is so easily “fixable” with Rodgers, it’s just as important that the Packers take care of Love.

They may have done that on Wednesday. As discussed on Thursday’s PFT Live, there’s a good chance that specific offensive plays were selected to be used against specific defensive alignments in order to give Love some opportunities to build confidence at a time when reporters were watching practice. And when the wrong defense is used against the right offense and Love ends up making a big play, the tweets didn’t focus on who got beaten or burned but on what Love did right — a day after so much talk regarding the things he did wrong.

As one source directly involved in Tuesday’s session remarked of Love, “He isn’t Aaron Rodgers.” That said, no one is. Love needs to focus on being the best Jordan Love he can be, and the Packers need to help him get there.

And the Cheeseheads need to have his back. Love is there, when Rodgers isn’t. Love is getting ready for the season, when Rodgers isn’t. Love has no stick up his butt, when Rodgers does. Love should be appreciated and supported. Ultimately, if the Packers can’t be with the one who no longer loves them, they’ll have to love the Love they’re with.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Packers need to do whatever they can to support Jordan Love

  1. Well if he wants to weekly grind and I go play a game for a fortune I will trade places anytime.

  3. The team has been supporting him. Where have you been? And he is just like Rodgers – another kog in the wheel. They are all important.

  4. He’s getting nearly all first team reps, coaching, and support from his team mates — that’s what they can do.

    Go! Pack! Go!

  5. In listening to interviews from people who seem to be in the know, Love is struggling pretty bad with accuracy, footwork and basically everything else.

  6. What’s best for love is to be traded and what’s best for Rodgers is a new contract making him the highest paid player in the NFL.

  7. Honestly, I don’t feel bad for any nfl player making tons of money, as a general rule. But ya, if a guy gets hurt, I’ll feel bad for him. But, if he’s under media and fan scrutiny and then doesn’t live up to being the round 1 heir apparent? Nah. He will be just fine in life with his rookie dollars.

  8. At a certain point Jordan Love needs to stand up and be the Alpha in the room.

    As a fan of football and specifically the QB position, I think A-A-Ron is incredible to watch perform, however….

    Jordan Love isn’t tasked with being Aaron’s friend and understudy. He’s there to supplant him.

    Stop being nice and take your job Jordan.

    This situation reminds me of a couple going through a divorce who considers staying together until their kids went to college.

    That’s dumb.

    Pull the band aid and move on.

    You got offered the third pick in the draft for Rodgers and said no? WHAT? Did you see what Miami got for that pick? Did you see what Miami is putting around Tua?

    You can’t undo that mistake.

  10. Rodgers wanting to maximize the final few years of his career which Green Bay isn’t willing to do either contractually or with personnel is the reason for his absence not as you so eloquently described a stick up his butt .

  11. The Packers aren’t helping Love by letting him practice against purposefully weak defenses. It is also a clear sign that they fear Love’s not up to the job.

  12. As much as it pains me to say this, the Pack secondary is going to be pretty good this year, so the rumors of Love stinking it up shouldn’t be too surprising.

  13. Two things: Nobody said this situation was toxic…..at least Rodgers didn’t and the Packers didn’t. Nobody said it was “easily fixable”…….at least Rodgers didn’t and the Packers didn’t.

    The thing about Packer fans; they’ll unwaveringly support whoever wants to be there. It’s pretty simple.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.