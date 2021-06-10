Sean Payton on Michael Thomas’ ankle: “So far, so good”

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was only able to play seven regular-season games in 2020. And while he came off injured reserve for the postseason, he didn’t make a catch in New Orleans’ loss to Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round.

On Thursday, Saints head coach Sean Payton said Thomas’ ankle that limited him last year is doing fine now.

“He’s here and participating. He looks good,” Payton said in his press conference. “We still monitor it, pay attention to it, scan it, and all those things. He’s getting treatment and doing the things necessary. So, so far, so good.”

Thomas set an NFL single-season record with 149 receptions in 2019 while also leading the league with 1,725 yards. Through five seasons, Thomas has 510 catches for 5,950 yards with 32 TDs.