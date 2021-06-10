Sharrod Neasman signing with Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are adding a veteran defensive back.

Safety Sharrod Neasman is signing with New York, according to agent Christina Phillips.

Neasman appeared in all 16 games for Atlanta last year, playing 67 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. He also started two games and played 27 percent of the Falcons’ defensive snaps.

Neasman entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of FAU in 2016. While he’s only played games for Atlanta, he did have a stint with the Saints during the 2018 offseason. He’s appeared in 57 career games and has 80 total tackles.