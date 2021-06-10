Trey Flowers eager to learn in Lions’ new defense

Getty Images

When the Lions signed Trey Flowers to a five-year, $90 million contract two years ago, they did so envisioning him as the perfect defensive end in coach Matt Patricia’s system. That went out the window when Patricia was fired, and now Flowers is shifting to outside linebacker under a new coaching staff.

Flowers said the new position includes some new work in pass coverage, and he’s embracing the change.

“Yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to it, obviously you know it’s something new,” Flowers said, via MLive.com. “I’ve dropped back but probably haven’t been as emphasized as it is now. It’s something to learn, something new to learn, so I’m eager to learn it.”

Flowers said he isn’t sure how much he’ll actually drop back into coverage when the season starts, but he’ll be ready if called upon.

“That’s why I’m working now, to be prepared to drop back when I have to or when the play is called. As far as how much that’s up to the d-coordinator and like what he thinks is best for what type of defense going against a particular offense,” Flowers said.

This may be a prove-it year for Flowers, and if he can’t show he belongs in the Lions’ new defense, he may not be a Lion in 2022.