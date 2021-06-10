Will Danielle Hunter show up for Vikings’ mandatory minicamp?

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only high-profile NFC North player not happy with his current circumstances.

In Minnesota, Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter continues to stay away from the team as he continues to seek (presumably) a new contract. Next week, the Vikings have their mandatory minicamp. So will Hunter attend?

“I will keep that between me and D and that’s all I’m going to say on that,” Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson told reporters on Thursday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Hunter is under contract through 2023 at an annual new-money average of $14.4 million. That’s well below the current top of the market.

That said, he missed all of 2020 with a neck injury. It could make sense for him to re-establish himself on the field before seeking a raise from the Vikings — or from a new team after a trade.