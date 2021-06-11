Antonio Gibson: Washington offense is going to be “something to deal with”

Getty Images

In his first season, Washington running back Antonio Gibson showed he has potential to be something special. He gained 1,042 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 total touchdowns.

Gibson missed two games in December with turf toe, an injury he said he has fully recovered.

“It’s fine,” Gibson told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “When I’m out there I’m running, I’m making my cuts, jumping, whatever I need to do. Of course, it still gets sore, but every day I’m still out there running, so it’s not a problem on the field. It’s just something I’m going to have to take care of. Other than that I’m completely fine.”

Gibson expects the team’s offense to be something special this season. Washington signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and receiver Curtis Samuel and added speedy receiver Dyami Brown in the draft.

That’s why Gibson said he’s “super excited” about this season.

“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Gibson said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of deep threats, and that’s going to do nothing but open it up for me and for the offense. I feel like we’re going to be something to deal with.”

If the Washington Offense is something special, Washington as a team could be something special considering how good its defense was last season.