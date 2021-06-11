Brian Flores: Will Fuller is smart, tough, competitive, and talented

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins added explosiveness to their offense by drafting receiver Jaylen Waddle at No. 6 overall. But after finishing 15th in scoring and 22nd in yards, the club also addressed its offense in free agency.

Will Fuller signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Miami in March. Known for his speed, Fuller has made a positive impression on head coach Brian Flores.

“He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s competitive. He’s talented,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Team-first guy. I just felt like he’d bring competition and talent to the room.

“He’s got very good speed. Good hands. Good after the catch. Good as a route runner. Smart, and can play multiple positions.”

Fuller has never played all 16 games in a season, mainly due to injuries. But following the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans to the Cardinals, Fuller had his best season in 2020. He caught 53 passes for 879 yards with eight touchdowns for Houston before he was suspended six for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Fuller missed the last five games of 2020 and will be out for Miami’s season opener against the Patriots.