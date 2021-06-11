Bucs public relations staff wins PFWA’s Rozelle Award

Getty Images

The Pro Football Writers of America has selected the Buccaneers public relations staff as the 2021 winner of the Pete Rozelle Award. The Bucs were lauded for dealings with the media during a Super Bowl season that included the addition of high-profile free agent Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers PR staff, the 32nd Rozelle Award winner, earned the award for the third time in franchise history. They also won it in 1998 and 2003.

The other 2021 nominees for the Rozelle Award were the Broncos, Patriots, Steelers and Titans.

The Rozelle Award is given to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his distinguished career in sports PR roles as a student at both Compton (Calif.) Junior College and the University of San Francisco.

During the 2020 season, the Buccaneers’ PR staff consisted of Nelson Luis (vice president of communications), Michael Pehanich (director of communications), Chris King (senior manager of communications), Andrew Holman (communications coordinator) and Danielle Burns (communications coordinator). Intern Jake Spitz also assisted the Buccaneers.