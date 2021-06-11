Cowboys signing Osa Odighizuwa

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed their first- and second-round picks this week, which left three third-rounders to sign before their entire draft class would be under contract.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that they’ll be down to two unsigned picks soon. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is signing his four-year deal with the team on Friday. He adds that defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and cornerback Nahshon Wright are expected to sign soon as well.

Odighizuwa played in 37 games over four seasons at UCLA and was a starter for the last three seasons. He had 120 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

His brother Owa Odighizuwa was a Giants third-round pick in 2015, but has not played in the league since 2016. The younger Odighizuwa will be trying for a longer stay with his NFC East club.