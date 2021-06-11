Darius Slayton on new Giants wideouts: More the merrier

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge said in a Thursday press conference that he called Sterling Shepard after the team drafted Kadarius Toney in the first round to let him know that the wide receiver wasn’t picked to replace Shepard in the lineup.

During his own press conference, Darius Slayton said that he didn’t get a similar call about his role after the draft or when the Giants signed Kenny Golladay or John Ross as free agents earlier in the offseason. The lack of such a conversation isn’t an issue for Slayton, who said that he’s fired up about all of the team’s additions rather than worrying about his role.

“I’m excited about all the guys. I think you just take the more the merrier the mindset. . . . I wouldn’t really worry about it. I try to go out and be the best I can be and excited for what this team has in store.,” Slayton said.

Slayton has 98 catches for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns through his first two seasons and the makeup of the receiving corps would seem to point toward a role on the outside along with Golladay, but training camp and preseason games should provide a fuller idea of how the Giants will put everyone together.