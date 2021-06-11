Elijah Moore turning heads during Jets’ offseason workouts

USA TODAY Sports

All eyes have been on Zach Wilson at the Jets’ offseason workouts, but receiver Elijah Moore has managed to turn some heads.

The Jets selected Moore in the second round out of Ole Miss, and he has looked the part so far.

“His work ethic is off the charts,” coach Robert Saleh said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “His mindset is off the charts. We’re excited to continue working with him so we can see him get better.”

The Jets were surprised when Moore remained on the board when they selected 34th. So his success thus far is not a surprise to anyone with the Jets or to Moore.

“Football is football,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, I know that obviously it’s going to be played at a higher level here, but you’ve got to adjust. You know, I’m here for a reason.”

Moore set the school record with 86 catches in only eight games before opting out the rest of the season. He finished with 1,193 yards receiving, including a school-record 238 against Vanderbilt, and eight touchdowns.