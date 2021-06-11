Julio Jones is OK with fewer passes thrown his way: “I’ve never been a stat guy”

Getty Images

New Titans wide receiver Julio Jones says that if he doesn’t get as many passes thrown his way in Tennessee as he was accustomed to in Atlanta, he’s fine with that.

Jones said that he knows that on a team with A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry, the offense won’t always go through him. Jones says as long as the Titans are winning he’ll be happy.

“At the end of the day, you want to create a winning culture. However you need to do it, you have to get the job done. My whole career, I’ve never been a stat guy. I’m a team guy. Whatever they need from me I’m going to do, and I will enjoy playing my role at a high level,” Jones said, via ESPN.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said that mindset is part of why Tennessee wanted Jones.

“In my discussion with Julio, his No. 1 goal wasn’t about targets. His goal is to win, whether it takes nine targets, two targets or none. That’s the mindset that he has and the mindset that we want here,” Robinson said.

The Titans didn’t trade for Jones so he could be a decoy, but if Jones may get the ball less than Brown — and a lot less than Henry — and he’s OK with that as long as the Titans are winning.