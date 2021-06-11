Kadarius Toney stuck on second team, so far

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants, after being foiled in their effort to draft receiver Devonta Smith, traded down and selected receiver Kadarius Toney. The rookie from Florida has yet to make a major impact during his first offseason.

Via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Toney spent the mandatory minicamp working exclusively with the second-string offense. That meant he got no reps with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Toney, as noted by Duggan, has had a clunky start to his NFL career. His performances at rookie minicamp became undermined by a cleat issue (he did drills with one bare foot) and a minor injury. Then, he skipped three weeks of OTAs because he didn’t have a contract.

He signed last week and showed up for mandatory minicamp. Via Duggan, Toney slipped multiple times during Tuesday’s practice and left early. He was excused from Thursday’s practice due to a family emergency.

Toney’s skills are unquestionable, but he ultimately didn’t do much to help prepare for his rookie season. Training camp becomes much more important for him than it would have been.