Matt LaFleur: We installed our offense and threw everything at Jordan Love

Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers holding out, Jordan Love was the No. 1 quarterback at the Packers’ minicamp this week, and coach Matt LaFleur says Love wasn’t being coddled.

LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett didn’t dumb anything down when replacing a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a second-year player who has never appeared in a game. LaFleur said the coaching staff demanded that Love do everything.

“No, we installed our offense and kind of threw everything at him,” LaFleur said, via ESPN.

The Packers are still hoping they won’t have to find out when the season starts whether Love can run the offense. But if Rodgers’ holdout extends into the regular season, or becomes a full-fledged retirement, Love will be the man. And LaFleur wants to see right now how well Love can handle the offense.