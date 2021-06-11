Mike Evans: When I’m out there tired, I’m thinking about earning another parade

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans followed up the Super Bowl champions’ boat parade in Tampa with a ceremony that was thrown for him in his hometown of Galveston, Texas, and any time he gets tired during offseason workouts, that’s what he’s thinking about.

Evans said the fanfare that came with winning a Super Bowl was extraordinary, and during hot summer workouts, he takes himself there as a reminder of what he’s working for.

“That boat parade was unbelievable, that was one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” Evans said. “And then to follow it up and have the parade in my city, that’s what I’m shooting for. When I’m out there tired, I’m just thinking about that boat parade and that parade in my city, and trying to get that again.”

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Evans appears to be in the best shape of his career right now, so apparently those visions of another parade are motivating him through some impressive workouts.