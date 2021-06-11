Ravens announce personnel department promotions

Getty Images

The Ravens announced a handful of promotions in their personnel department on Friday.

Nick Matteo has been named the team’s vice president of football administration and will oversee day-to-day salary cap management along with other administrative duties. He is in his third year with the Ravens after spending 10 years working in the league office.

“Nick has done a great job since joining the Ravens,” Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He thoroughly understands every aspect of organizational and NFL management, and his diligence helps us handle some of the league’s most complex matters.”

The other four promotions are all on the scouting side. Andrew Raphael will move from Southeast area scout to national scout. He has been in the organization since 2013.

Joey Cleary will take over as the Southeast area scout, Corey Frazier will be the West Coast area scout and Chris Stallard will work as the Southwest area scout.