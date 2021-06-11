Sam Beal pleads guilty to two gun-related charges in Ohio

Posted by Charean Williams on June 11, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT
Cornerback Sam Beal already faced long odds to make the Giants’ roster. Now, he faces NFL discipline.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports that Beal pleaded guilty June 3 to two gun-related charges in Ohio stemming from his arrest June 2, 2020. His arrest near Cleveland was not previously reported.

Beal entered a pretrial diversion program and was placed on two years probation. He also was ordered to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees.

Police pulled over the former third-round supplemental draft pick for a traffic violation. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle and marijuana possession.

Beal opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

He has played only six of a possible 48 games in three years and has 26 tackles, one pass deflection and zero interceptions. Beal cost the Giants a third-round choice in 2019, so he is proving an expensive mistake.

The Giants could cut their losses, though, saving $851,118 against the salary cap if they cut him. He has two years remaining on his contract and has a $1.1 million cap hit in 2021 and $1.28 million in 2022.