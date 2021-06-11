Sam Beal pleads guilty to two gun-related charges in Ohio

Getty Images

Cornerback Sam Beal already faced long odds to make the Giants’ roster. Now, he faces NFL discipline.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports that Beal pleaded guilty June 3 to two gun-related charges in Ohio stemming from his arrest June 2, 2020. His arrest near Cleveland was not previously reported.

Beal entered a pretrial diversion program and was placed on two years probation. He also was ordered to pay court costs and court-appointed attorney fees.

Police pulled over the former third-round supplemental draft pick for a traffic violation. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle and marijuana possession.

Beal opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

He has played only six of a possible 48 games in three years and has 26 tackles, one pass deflection and zero interceptions. Beal cost the Giants a third-round choice in 2019, so he is proving an expensive mistake.

The Giants could cut their losses, though, saving $851,118 against the salary cap if they cut him. He has two years remaining on his contract and has a $1.1 million cap hit in 2021 and $1.28 million in 2022.