Sean McVay admits he’s in a better mood this offseason

USA TODAY Sports

Rams coach Sean McVay said it . . . and then walked it back.

During a Super Bowl host committee news conference Thursday, McVay answered a question about what he thought of Matthew Stafford by explaining his mood.

“I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said, smiling, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Everybody says, ‘Man, you just seem like you’re in a better mood this offseason,’ and I said, ‘Damn right I am.'”

A few hours later, following the Rams’ final mandatory minicamp practice, McVay’s mood had changed. He blamed the media for that, explaining he wasn’t trying to slight Jared Goff.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but I think I made a comment that was definitely taken out of context,” McVay said later. “I am very excited. I am in a good mood, because of the confidence that I have in this team. But by no means is that a slight to anybody, you know, like Jared, who has done a phenomenal job for the last four years here. I hated that I have to address that, but I did think out of respect for him and all the good things that he’s done [I needed to clarify]. I am in a good mood, but that doesn’t mean it’s not because we’re working together or because of just Stafford exclusively. There’s a lot of good things going on that I feel really good about, and I’m confident about, so don’t twist my words when I didn’t say that.”

He said what he said, and the Rams obviously believe Stafford is an upgrade on Goff or they wouldn’t have made the trade two weeks after losing in the divisional round. Stafford has made only one Pro Bowl and has never won a playoff game, going 0-3.

The Rams, though, believe their new quarterback is the right quarterback to bring them a Lombardi Trophy.

That’s why McVay and Rams fans are in a good mood.

“This guy, he’s a special guy,” McVay said about Stafford. “I think one of the best ways that I can describe him when you hear people that have been around him, there’s a known confidence where when he walks into a room, you feel his presence, but he’s got a great humility about himself. Everybody loves being around him, and he’s one of those guys that’s a true igniter. He makes everybody around him better.”