Tim Patrick: My job is to catch the ball; I don’t really think about who’s throwing it

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos’ quarterback competition between incumbent starter Drew Lock and newly acquired Teddy Bridgewater is likely to go on through a significant portion of training camp this summer.

In theory, catching passes from two different quarterbacks could affect the chemistry and timing within the offense. But Broncos receiver Tim Patrick doesn’t think who’s throwing him the ball should matter all that much.

“The more good players you have, the better, I’m pretty sure,” Patrick said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “Obviously, you have to get chemistry, but my approach to it is if a ball is coming my way, catch it. I don’t really think about who’s throwing it. My job is to catch the ball and that’s it. It doesn’t matter how it comes, just catch it.”

Patrick is right — if the ball comes his way, it’s his job to catch it no matter who it’s coming from. And he was a consistent presence throughout last season, making 51 receptions for 742 yards with six touchdowns — leading the team in the latter category.

But until Denver makes a clear determination of who they will have leading their offense this year, it might be difficult to get completely comfortable with one QB or the other.