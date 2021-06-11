Which team in the NFC will be the biggest threat to the Buccaneers?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2021, 10:04 AM EDT
Wild Card Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team
The trade that sent receiver Julio Jones from Atlanta to Tennessee makes the Titans better. It also makes the top of the AFC more competitive. In turn, the Buccaneers won’t have to deal with Jones twice this year as a member of the Falcons.

It underscores the reality that the AFC — with the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Titans, Steelers, and Colts (not to mention an improved Patriots team) — has plenty of great teams and that the NFC, frankly, doesn’t. After the Buccaneers, which team is the best in the NFC?

The Rams? The Packers? The 49ers, if healthy. Maybe the Seahawks. Frankly, the Bucs should be worried about Washington, given the potency of the pass rush and the traditional struggles Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has had when facing intense pressure, especially up the middle.

But it’s not like the AFC. Whoever wins the Lamar Hunt Trophy will be either battle hardened or beaten to hell and back. For the Chiefs last year, it was the latter and it contributed to the loss in Super Bowl LV.

While it won’t be easy for Tampa Bay to become the first team in seventeen years to repeat, it won’t be nearly as hard to get to the Super Bowl as it would have been if they were still in the conference to which they were assigned for 1976, their first NFL season.

10 responses to “Which team in the NFC will be the biggest threat to the Buccaneers?

  1. Bucs aren’t repeating. Bringing everyone back doesn’t improve your squad and if you didn’t improve you got worse. Brady has limits to his arm and wasn’t the reason they won. He was fairly average at best.

  4. Depending on if Zimmer and Kirk Cousins can get out of their own way, the Vikings have a killer roster entering this season with very few holes.

  5. The Rams. Truly the best defense last year, improved at QB, and have pesky, strong wide receivers that break arm tackles after they catch the ball. They beat the Bucs last year, then improved in the offseason while Tampa Bay pretty much stayed the same.

    I’m a Bucs fan and have a healthy fear of them.

  7. I know the thought for many is the Packers are Super Bowl contenders only because of Aaron Rodgers. That thought would be wrong.

    If you factor in the Packers roster, and coaching staff, you begin to see why this team has won 28 games over the last 2 years.

    Remember when Matt Ryan surprised everyone and won the NFL MVP award? Guess who was his QB coach that year? Matt LaFleur. You think maybe Matt had a little to do with Aaron’s resurgence over the last 2 years?

    The defensive players are very excited about what Joe Barry brings to the table. When Z was asked about Joe bringing the Rams style defense to Green Bay, Z said: “This defense is going to be special man.”

    Things are working themselves out with the Aaron Rodgers situation, and I expect Aaron to be at camp on July 27th. But no matter who the QB is, Green Bay is right there with Tampa as the best of the NFC.

  9. “Which team in the NFC will be the biggest threat to the Buccaneers?”

    The Buccaneers. But lucky for them, Brady probably knows that better than any other human on Earth.

  10. yeahbut says:
    June 11, 2021 at 10:36 am
    Don’t sleep on America’s Team.

    ——

    How many times do we have to hear this during every off season? It’s wiser to completely sleep on Dallas until they can prove something. They haven’t proven anything in the past 25 years.

