Willie Gay declares himself back to 100 percent

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. injured an ankle in Week 17 that kept him out of the team’s first two playoff games. As he was set to return for Super Bowl LV, Gay injured a knee in practice.

“Well, I can’t really tell you [when it happened],” Gay said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “I don’t even know what really happened with it. I tore my meniscus. I don’t even know if it was at practice or just walking around after.”

Gay has spent the offseason rehabbing and was cleared for organized team activities. He credits Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer for getting him back to 100 percent.

“During this offseason period with this training staff, we’ve been working nonstop, me and Ms. Julie, and all her help that she has,” Gay said. “It’s been a real grind and that’s why I’m here today, 100 percent.”

The Chiefs made Gay a second-round choice last year, and he played all 16 games with eight starts. But he played only 25 percent of the team’s defensive snaps while becoming a core special teams player.

He finished his rookie season with 39 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

“Really all I want to do is just my job,” Gay said. “Be able to be counted on and just do what I do to the best of my ability. Whether it’s tackling, whether it’s covering guys, blitzing, just continue to improve each and every day on the details of plays and execute every little detail that I do have with my assignments and all.”