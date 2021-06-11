Za’Darius Smith: Rashan Gary’s going to be dominant this year

June 11, 2021
June in the NFL is a time for great optimism about the season ahead and there’s plenty of it in Green Bay when it comes to edge rusher Rashan Gary.

The 2019 first-round pick saw a big jump in playing time in his second season and posted five sacks in the regular season. He got 2.5 of them in the final five games and then had 1.5 sacks in a playoff win over the Rams, which made the closing stretch of the season the strongest stretch of his short career.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he believes Gary will build on that to become “a big-time player for us” and his fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith sees a similar leap coming in Year 3.

“He learns quick, and whatever he learns in the meeting room he takes to the field,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “He’s progressing every year, and he’s going to be dominant for us this year, man, and I can’t wait.”

The Packers changed defensive coordinators this offseason and Joe Barry’s run will have a better shot at success if Gary lives up to the hype this year.

8 responses to “Za’Darius Smith: Rashan Gary’s going to be dominant this year

  1. As a Michigan fan, I’m curious to see if he lives up to the potential. He underachieved at U of M and was drafted on potential.

  2. As a Wisconsin fan, I think he wasn’t used on defense appropriately. On the coaches not him.

  4. Z seemed very happy in his presser yesterday. He knows how dominant Rashan is going to be. What Z knows even more is that Joe Barry is going to let himself, Rashan, and Preston play fast, free, and aggressive.

    Z knows the sky is the limit.

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackersNation!✊

  6. Must be his contract year. The guy to me is book ends to Perry a former pack. Like Perry, Gary goes missing in games, has somewhat timely injuries when he is being handled by a top linemen and will play lights out in the contract year to make mo money.
    I still say he was a terrible pick at 12. Would have made a decent round two or early round three pick but 12? Gutt made a big mistake and they will find Love is another bad pick too.

  7. “bunners1 says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:51 pm
    As a Wisconsin fan, I think he wasn’t used on defense appropriately. On the coaches not him.”

    You have point. Player development under Harbaugh has been lacking to say the least. Peoples-Jones was another top recruit that has been a better pro. I expect the same from Nico Collins (if he can get decent QB play).

  8. bloodykneecap says:
    June 11, 2021 at 12:39 pm
    As a Michigan fan, I’m curious to see if he lives up to the potential. He underachieved at U of M and was drafted on potential.
    ——————————————————————————————————————————————————-
    Ex Mich fan here. Gary came in with all the hype and never lived up to it. He was always hurt for the big games knowing he would be handled by opposing linemen and it may hurt his draft.
    He was a second round pick or third at best by the analyst who also didnt think much of the guy. a 12 pick, really?

