Za’Darius Smith: Rashan Gary’s going to be dominant this year

Getty Images

June in the NFL is a time for great optimism about the season ahead and there’s plenty of it in Green Bay when it comes to edge rusher Rashan Gary.

The 2019 first-round pick saw a big jump in playing time in his second season and posted five sacks in the regular season. He got 2.5 of them in the final five games and then had 1.5 sacks in a playoff win over the Rams, which made the closing stretch of the season the strongest stretch of his short career.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he believes Gary will build on that to become “a big-time player for us” and his fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith sees a similar leap coming in Year 3.

“He learns quick, and whatever he learns in the meeting room he takes to the field,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “He’s progressing every year, and he’s going to be dominant for us this year, man, and I can’t wait.”

The Packers changed defensive coordinators this offseason and Joe Barry’s run will have a better shot at success if Gary lives up to the hype this year.