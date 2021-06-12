Dak Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2021, 8:10 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott chose not to participate in voluntary workouts at the Cowboys’ facility, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t working out.

According to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott looks better than ever right now.

“Zeke looks great,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. Everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season.”

Prescott himself is also healthy after last year’s season-ending ankle injury, and he has no doubt that he and Elliott will be in great shape together this season.

“When Zeke’s healthy and Zeke’s doing his thing, he’s the best running back in the league,” Prescott said. “It’s just exciting to see him in the best shape of his life, or best shape he’s been in the NFL. That’s going to be special for us moving forward.”

Elliott is coming off a season in which he ran for a career-low 979 yards and also averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. The Cowboys need Elliott to prove Prescott right.

12 responses to “Dak Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

  2. Every Cowboy story seems to be about their players at the best this and best that.

    Still an 8-9 team at best.

  4. Apparently the Cowboys have the best players at every position in the league….

    Unless the offensive line from 3 years ago is going to rise from the grave, Zeke will continue to struggle. It was a lot easier to run through holes when you weren’t seeing defenders until you hit the second level.

    I still can’t believe he got a tattoo of his annoying “Feed me” schtick.

    Dak should also remember he got his stats last year against teams playing prevent defense for 30 min a game as the cowboys were typically down by 2-3 TDs at half time.

  5. Like we would ever hear anything otherwise, oh, he don’t look quite as good as last year…

  6. They’re better off moving on from Ellliott and featuring Pollard. Elliott is a washed up and grossly overpaid fumbling has been.

  7. You many times see these reports that an athlete is NOW in the best shape of his life when the end of the line is in clear sight. Why aren’t athletes, who depend on their bodies to make their living, always in the best shape they can be?

  8. Why wasn’t he in that kind of shape before?
    Heck, he was younger before…..take your job seriously Zeke and earn your paycheck.

    RB is the easiest position to replace on the field. And for a lot cheaper.

  9. He will need to have the best season he’s ever had to keep his job. He’s been a disappointment since signing the contract extension that shouldn’t have ever even been offered — at least, not when it was — and has been somewhat of a headache off the field. He better be in the best shape of his life because he’s in the audition of his life starting in August.

