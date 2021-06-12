Dak Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott chose not to participate in voluntary workouts at the Cowboys’ facility, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t working out.

According to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Elliott looks better than ever right now.

“Zeke looks great,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. Everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season.”

Prescott himself is also healthy after last year’s season-ending ankle injury, and he has no doubt that he and Elliott will be in great shape together this season.

“When Zeke’s healthy and Zeke’s doing his thing, he’s the best running back in the league,” Prescott said. “It’s just exciting to see him in the best shape of his life, or best shape he’s been in the NFL. That’s going to be special for us moving forward.”

Elliott is coming off a season in which he ran for a career-low 979 yards and also averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. The Cowboys need Elliott to prove Prescott right.