Devin Funchess has plenty of confidence, despite not playing in two years

Getty Images

Packers receiver Devin Funchess is back, and he’s ready to go.

Funchess hasn’t played since breaking a collarbone in the first game of the 2019 season. When he lines up to start the 2021 season, it’ll be the first time he has played in two years.

Regardless, he’s not lacking in confidence.

“I’ll never doubt myself,” Funchess said this week, via the Associated Press. “The moment you start doubting yourself, you lose. I like to win. I don’t like to lose. So I guarantee I’ll keep a smile on my face and we’re going to be dancing a lot.”

Funchess opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

“Family over everything,” Funchess said. “My family was going through some things. I felt it was best for me to be there for my family.”

A second-round pick of the Panthers in 2015, Funchess spent four years in Carolina before signing with the Colts. He had three catches for 32 yards in his only game with Indianapolis before suffering the season-ending injury.

“I’m ready to play,” Funchess said. “I’m 27 years old. There’s nothing to question. I’m about to step into my prime, probably this year, next year, whatever it is.”

Teammate Davante Adams looks forward to having Funchess on the field.

“I feel like I’ve known him longer than what I actually have,” Adams said, via the AP. “He’s a great dude, competitor, got high expectations for himself. He’s a dog, I can tell that. He’s as big as hell. He’ll be able to offer up a lot to us. He’s got the right mindset.”

Funchess had his best year in 2017, with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

Of course, the far bigger question for the Packers isn’t who’ll be catching the passes but who will be throwing them.