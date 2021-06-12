Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham looks better than last year

Getty Images

We haven’t seen much from Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. since he suffered a torn ACL in October. But one person who has seen him says he looks better than before.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been working out with Beckham and several teammates in Texas, and Landry says Beckham is in excellent shape.

“He’s even better than he was last year,” Landry said today, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Beckham was not having a great season even before the torn ACL, averaging a career-low 45.6 receiving yards per game and catching a career-low 53.5 percent of the passes thrown to him. The Browns would love to see Beckham look better than last year, and look more like the kind of player he was early in his career with the Giants.