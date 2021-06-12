Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: As Ted Thompson used to say, he’s a complicated fella

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2021, 5:51 AM EDT
Super Bowl XLV
Getty Images

Packers CEO Mark Murphy has once again weighed in on the Aaron Rodgers situation, invoking the late Packers General Manager Ted Thompson as describing Rodgers as “a complicated fella.”

Speaking at an event at Lambeau Field, Murphy made a halting remark indicating that Thompson, who drafted Rodgers, considered Rodgers to be “complicated.”

“I’m often reminded though of Ted Thompson, as most of you know, just a great general manager, passed away this past year — excuse me, earlier this year, often talked about Aaron, that he’s a comp — and it wasn’t just Aaron, a lot of different players. He would say ‘He’s a complicated fella.’ So, I’ll just say that,” Murphy said, via NBC 26 in Green Bay.

Thompson, who died in January, isn’t here to explain what he meant by calling Rodgers and other players “complicated,” and it’s surprising that Murphy would ascribe that statement to Thompson.

But Murphy has now twice in a week brought up Rodgers when he didn’t need to, and done so in a way that was less than flattering to Rodgers. Murphy previously answered a question submitted by a fan to the Packers’ website — a question that wasn’t even about Rodgers — by saying that the Rodgers situation has divided the Packers’ fan base.

In that same answer, Murphy said, “the less both sides say publicly, the better.” And yet Murphy has again spoken publicly about Rodgers.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: As Ted Thompson used to say, he’s a complicated fella

  1. The more I see of Rodgers the more I understand why so many teams passed on him in the draft. He is one of the most talented guys to ever play the position but all the baggage he brings with him is a real thing.

  2. There’s a reason that GB drafted AR’s successor. AR quit talking to his own family, didn’t attend his grandfather’s funeral, bowed out of his high school buddy’s wedding, had two well publicized romantic breakups and was passed over by the 49’ers in the 2005 draft. GB is almost certainly at the end of the line with his theatrics. Perhaps it’s long past the time for Rodgers to understand that the world doesn’t revolve around him.

  3. He also could have used these words to describe Rodgers. Egotist, Narcissist, self centered, whiner.
    However, if he leaves, I hope he coms back and shoves it down their throat by beating them 72 to 0.

  4. Strip Tom Brady down to his core, and he’s just an ‘aw shucks I just love playing football so much!’ kind of guy. Aaron wants to hang out with the Dali Lama, expand his consciousness by meditating in the desert, and host Jeopardy. Oh yeah, and play that football game, or whatever. Mark Murphy/Ted Thompson are not wrong that he’s a complicated fella. Sometimes, in the game of football though, you’re better off with simple – ala Brady, Manning.

  6. I didn’t see or hear Murphy speak at this “business leaders summit” at Lambeau. A quote taken out of context can be misleading. I saw a quote from the same event that Murphy said they remain committed to Aaron for 2021 and beyond.

    I will say that if this was said, and in whatever context, it shows further the fact that Aaron Rodgers has zero issue with GM Brian Gutekunst. Mark Murphy is exposing only himself with these public statements.

    Ted Thompson and Aaron had a great relationship, that is fact, and all that needs to be said about that.

  7. Murphy’s comments don’t suggest a deal is imminent. Or even likely at this point.

    Making snide remarks about your franchise QB in this situation suggests he’s no longer viewed that way.

  8. It seems that whenever communication is complicated, it is because the people communicating Want to make it complicated.
    Great players can get first downs, touchdowns and win lots of games–but Great Teams build Dynasties–and the people involved here simply Ain’t Bein’ Teamy.

  10. That is one true statement. Rodgers indeed is a complicated fella, almost too complicated for a team sport like football.

  11. And Mark Murphy,you frankly are a dunce. Let Rodgers go, and tell me how 4-12 feels every year

  12. So, are they trying to fix this or not? This division is looking like it’s more and more up for grabs.

  15. He is not complicated, just overly self righteous. Good player tho who’d have more success if he didn’t hoard the credit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.