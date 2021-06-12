The awkward dance continues between the Packers, Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2021, 9:57 AM EDT
It’s still unclear what Aaron Rodgers wants. It’s becoming increasingly unclear what Packers CEO Mark Murphy is trying to accomplish.

Whatever is going on, this timeless quote from Jim Halpert keeps coming to mind: “Michael and Jan seem to be playing their own separate game, and it’s called ‘Let’s See How Uncomfortable We Can Make Our Guests,’ and, they’re both winning.”

The guests, obviously, are the folks who regard Havarti as haberdashery. They’re caught in the middle of the awkward dance that continues to unfold as the clock ticks toward Week One.

For now, we’ll assume that Murphy isn’t accidentally stirring the pot when he writes that the Rodgers situation is dividing the fan base and says, quoting the late Ted Thompson, that Rodgers is a “complicated fella.” We’ll assume that Murphy’s words are deliberate, strategic.

So what’s the goal? The obvious objective would be to get fans to line up behind the laundry, as fans typically do. At a deeper level, Murphy could be trolling Rodgers, hoping to prompt him to depart from his own strategy and respond emotionally. At an even deeper level, Murphy could be trying to bait Rodgers into not showing up for training camp. Or to not showing up at all this year.

That would allow the Packers to pick up more than $30 million in cash and cap space. That would allow them to develop Jordan Love. That would allow them to trade Rodgers after the season. That would allow them to continue to squat on Rodgers indefinitely, if they want. They’d get back another $11.5 million next year, and they’d never have to worry about him matching his one Super Bowl appearance in Green Bay with a Super Bowl appearance in Denver or Las Vegas or somewhere else.

There’s a chance that’s precisely what Murphy wants. If Rodgers never plays again, Murphy never looks bad. And if Jordan Love never turns into a potential franchise quarterback, well, that wasn’t Murphy’s call, was it?

  2. And we continue to see why one of the most talented QBs in history has only one ring. Aaron is only about Aaron.

  3. I already know plenty of packer fans that have been sick of rodgers’ diva attitude for years. He’s not winning many fans right now. The packers aren’t losing many. Rodgers can stay home and the Packers will still have a years-long waiting list for season tickets. Time to move on. Rodgers has shown in the last five years that he is incapable of letting grudges go and incapable of being appeased. I wouldn’t blame the Packers at all for squatting on him until he either plays or retires.

  4. If he’s not going to play, then why wait to trade him? If your goal is to get maximum value, why wait a year? One year older for an aging QB, one more year lost for Rodgers closing window. Count me among the many who have no clue to what’s going on.

  5. Perhaps Murphy is telling it like it is regarding a divided fan base from the correspondence that he is receiving .

  8. Rodgers is just an example of over paid athletes who we actually think we care about them off the field/court!

  10. “If Rodgers never plays again, Murphy never looks bad.”
    ————————
    That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. The odds of Jordan Love leading the Packers to as many wins this season as Aaron Rodgers would is ridiculously low. I estimate the Vegas odds on that as +1,000. If Jordan Love is a bust, then Murphy will look like the worst team executive in the league.

  12. Green Bay is a second rate town with turncoat fans. They don’t deserve the Goat, Aaron Rodgers any longer.

