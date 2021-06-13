Bears cut Darion Clark

Getty Images

The Bears announced Sunday night they have waived tight end Darion Clark.

Clark is a former college basketball player who is trying to make the transition to NFL tight end. He played basketball first at Charlotte before transferring to USC for three years and finally as a graduate transfer at Grand Canyon. He averaged 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 110 career games, including 4.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while averaging 17.1 minutes in his time with the Trojans.

The Bears signed him Jan. 6, 2020, as an undrafted rookie.

He injured a shoulder in training camp last summer and went on injured reserve.