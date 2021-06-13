Devin Singletary blocking out the noise

Getty Images

Devin Singletary had fewer touches, fewer rushes, fewer yards from scrimmage and fewer rushing yards than he did his rookie season despite playing four more games than he did in 2019. The Bills running back averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 42.9 yards per game as the Bills ranked 20th in rushing.

The Bills were linked to Travis Etienne in many mock drafts. They didn’t draft a running back, though they did sign Matt Breida in free agency.

Singletary insists he’s ignored the “noise” of fans and media who banged the drum for an upgrade at the position.

“Noise is noise,” Singletary said, via Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News. “I don’t pay attention to it. There’s always going to be noise if you do good, if you do bad. That’s just what it is.”

Singletary spent the offseason training in South Florida, and although he clearly “got bigger” during the workouts, his weight is only about 2 pounds heavier than last season’s playing weight of 203.

“That’s always the goal, to try to basically be better than you were last year,” Singletary said.