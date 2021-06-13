Jalen Ramsey will wear No. 5 jersey

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has his new jersey number.

Ramsey will wear No. 5 this season, the Rams announced today. Ramsey had been wearing the No. 5 jersey during recent offseason practices.

Although Ramsey initially wanted to switch from No. 20 to No. 2, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods said he also wanted No. 2, and the Rams sided with Woods based on seniority.

There’s still a significant inventory of Ramsey No. 20 jerseys, and so Ramsey will have to pay about $330,000 to buy out those jerseys for the NFL to let him wear No. 5. Ramsey, who has worn No. 20 throughout his NFL career, apparently thinks the cost to switch is worth it.