Le’Veon Bell: I have a right to how I feel about Andy Reid because of what he said to me

Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell got plenty of attention, much of it negative, for saying he would never play for Andy Reid again. Now Bell is attempting to clarify that comment, although he hasn’t cleared much of anything up.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, a day after he posted his Instagram comment about never playing for Reid again, Bell said he stands by what he said about Reid but has nothing against Kansas City and probably wouldn’t make his beef with Reid public if he had it to do over again.

“I said what I said & I don’t regret at all what I said,” Bell wrote. “For those who have a PERSONAL PROBLEM with me because of what I SAID, that’s fine. you have your right! just understand I ALSO have MY RIGHT for how I feel about MY PERSONAL problem with dude because of what HE SAID to me.”

Bell did not explain what Reid said to him that Bell found objectionable, but he did say that other than Reid, he enjoyed his brief tenure with the Chiefs.

“Never did I say I didn’t enjoy my time in KC, because I loved my time there, and was probably the closest locker room full of players I ever been around,” Bell wrote. “I enjoyed my teammates, the city, food, the fans, just about everything in KC.”

Bell, who made his initial statement about Reid in the comments on an Instagram post, wishes he hadn’t done that.

“I’m not about to get all into depth on why I feel the way I do, but I have my right to feel the way I feel,” Bell wrote. “The ONLY thing I would change is commenting how i really felt on social media. I’ll admit that’s somethin I could’ve and should’ve kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only. but I don’t regret what I said, because that’s how I feel. so you can love me or hate me, I’m gonna be fine regardless. I’m just giving you a small version from my point of view on why I said what I said.”

Bell, who has been a free agent since his contract with the Chiefs officially expired in March, has said he still expects to play this season. So far there’s been little if any interest from NFL teams.