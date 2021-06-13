Malik Hooker hoping to visit more teams

Getty Images

Safety Malik Hooker has visited with the Cowboys, Dolphins and Steelers since becoming a free agent, but has not signed with a team for the 2021 season.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week, Hooker said that he knows he’s likely to sign a one-year deal coming off of an Achilles tear and that he hopes to have more conversations with teams before training camps open around the league.

“It’s about fitting into the perfect system to be able to go out there and show my talents,” Hooker said. “There was a couple of teams I visited with that I thought highly of. Now, it’s just a matter of taking my time with it. Training camp’s next month, not next week, so I’ve got time to be able to still tune up things and still hopefully go on more visits to see what else teams are talking about. Maybe meet with some teams I’ve met with before hopefully.”

Hooker said he feels “capable” of playing right now, but that there’s still “little stuff” he needs to get back to being the player he was before the injury.